WATCH: Ron Rivera Storms Out of Press Conference After Expletive-Laden Tirade Insisting He Personally Scouted QB Carson Wentz

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera went on an expletive-laden tirade and stormed out of a press conference over a question about quarterback Carson Wentz.

A bombshell report by ESPN on Thursday claimed that Commanders owner Dan Snyder had dirt on other NFL owners, as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. One snippet from the report was that Snyder was the one who wanted to trade for Wentz in the offseason, and not Rivera.

Rivera was asked at his end of the game press conference about that report on Thursday night after the Commanders’ win against the Chicago Bears. He was quick to defend his team from the critics and things that are not in their control, and got pretty fired up.

“I’m going to speak my mind for a second, honestly it’s been hard, it really has,” Rivera said. “You lose four games in a row and everybody wants to get on ya. And they’ve played their asses off, they have, they play their asses off for everybody. They come out, they show up, they work hard, they don’t complain. They hear all the stuff and they got to deal with it, I get that and I respect them for that because they’re resilient and they come back.”

Rivera pivoted to the part of the report that said he did not want Wentz and it was a trade forced by Snyder, making it a point to let everyone know that was not true.

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson, well bullshit,” Rivera added. “I’m the fucking guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, looked at the analytics, that watched the tape when we were at Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry, I’m done.”

Rivera exited stage right and walked out the press conference and did not answer another question from the media.

Watch above via NBC Sports Washington.

