WATCH: Rory McIlroy Stunned As Shameless Spectator Steals His Golf Club During Scottish Open

By Brandon ContesJul 9th, 2021, 11:40 am
 

Golf star Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a spectator Friday, during the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Standing on the 10th hole, McIlroy’s first of the day, a fan casually and confidently approached the tee box to steal a club right out of the pro golfer’s bag. McIlroy, his caddy Harry Diamond and playing partner Jon Rahm were surrounding the bag, but that didn’t deter the fan from taking whatever he wanted.

First, the spectator strolled over and plucked McIlroy’s St. Bernard headcover. But after realizing he failed to grab a club, the fan returned to the bag for a second look, selected the iron he was searching for and prepped to take a swing.

Appearing absolutely stunned by the scene, someone in McIlroy’s group called for security assistance. McIlroy eventually had his golf belongings returned, and the spectator was reportedly taken into police custody.

