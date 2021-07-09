Golf star Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a spectator Friday, during the second round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Standing on the 10th hole, McIlroy’s first of the day, a fan casually and confidently approached the tee box to steal a club right out of the pro golfer’s bag. McIlroy, his caddy Harry Diamond and playing partner Jon Rahm were surrounding the bag, but that didn’t deter the fan from taking whatever he wanted.

A full lens and longer version of the Rory video. The calmness of this whole exchange is almost creepy. (H/t @GolfTourChicagofor the find) pic.twitter.com/b3j5D6qJnj — Adam Fonseca (@GolfUnfiltered) July 9, 2021

First, the spectator strolled over and plucked McIlroy’s St. Bernard headcover. But after realizing he failed to grab a club, the fan returned to the bag for a second look, selected the iron he was searching for and prepped to take a swing.

Appearing absolutely stunned by the scene, someone in McIlroy’s group called for security assistance. McIlroy eventually had his golf belongings returned, and the spectator was reportedly taken into police custody.

Re. Rory incident. A European Tour spokesperson just told me: “At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the tenth tee area. He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.” — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) July 9, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com