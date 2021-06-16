WATCH: Russian Reporter Gleefully Informs Putin That Russia Just Won a Crucial Soccer Match at Post-Summit Presser

With Vladimir Putin fielding questions during a solo press conference in Geneva, Switzerland following his summit with United States President Joe Biden, one reporter stepped outside the lines to update the Russian president on his country’s recent soccer victory.

“I don’t know whether you know, but we won over the Fins, 1-0,” the reporter told Putin, who didn’t seem to mind the moment of levity, cracking a smile in response. The reporter then asked Putin to score his meeting with Biden.

“Well I think before this meeting, President Biden said that it wasn’t a sporting event and I fully agree with him,” Putin said. “What’s the point in keeping score?” the Russian president added. “The meeting was actually very efficient, it was substantive, it was specific and it was aimed at achieving results.”

While there wasn’t a score for the first summit between the two world leaders, Russia earned its first points at Euro 2020 through their 1-0 victory over Finland.

Watch above via, CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com