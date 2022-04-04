A San Antonio Spurs fan has gone viral overnight after video emerged of the fan singing along to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” during a timeout Sunday.

The unidentified fan may have been there to watch the Spurs get one step closer to the playoffs, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 113-92, but the real story of the night was the woman who delivered the performance of a lifetime, getting more into it as the crowd directed their eyes to the Jumbotron.

Meanwhile in San Antonio… pic.twitter.com/cm9InOlnsp — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 4, 2022

Thew video shows the fan looking up at the big screen before turning and pointing at the camera. That’s when the lip sync turned into a performance as the fan stood up, drink in hand, and started delivering the song word for word. She then turned to her male companion, who was taken aback by the spectacle at first before cheering her on as she belted the chorus.

The performance led much of social media to believe it may have been staged but spectators claiming they were at the game say otherwise.

After the game, I met her & she said it was NOT staged. Her mom confirmed it too! pic.twitter.com/WIDgGnrhBB — Martha (@zuritamom) April 4, 2022

The moment attracted so much attention from social media that the Spurs official account had to get in on the action, captioning the sing-along with their common team moniker, “PURO SAN ANTONIO”.

PURO SAN ANTONIO https://t.co/RZ2QMxEnBw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 4, 2022

