WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Amazingly Predicted the Bucs-Rams Game To a Tee

It’s really freaking hard to pick playoff games, it’s even harder to pick the score and it’s almost impossible to foresee exactly how a game is going to end.

Kudos to Fox Sports host and football Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe who nailed all three last week, when he gave his prediction for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams matchup.

“I got the Rams winning a very close ballgame,” Sharpe told his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. “I believe it’s going to be high scoring and I’m gonna say their Pro-Bowl kicker walks it off. I’m gonna go 30-27, Rams in an upset.”

The final score Sunday afternoon? Los Angeles 30 – Tampa Bay 27, as the Rams went on the road to upset Tom Brady’s Bucs. How did the game end? By Rams kicker Matt Gay hitting a 30-yard field goal with no time left on the clock. A walk-off win, just as Sharpe predicted a few days earlier on Fox Sports.

Sharpe did not predict the Rams jumping out to a 27-3 lead, nor did he foresee Brady leading a furious comeback reminiscent of Super Bowl LI, but his final score and walk-off prophecy were impressive nonetheless.

The Rams will return home to host their division rival San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. Let us know who you’re taking, Mr. Sharpe.

