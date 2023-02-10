WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Catches Weirdo Filming His Every Move At LAX

Fox Sports host and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe caught a bystander filming him as he purchased a dog at Los Angeles International Airport.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday night, Sharpe was shown at a baggage claim at the famous California airport with an older woman, and he had a dog in his arms. Sharpe bought a puppy from the lady, and when the two were finished with the business transaction, he walked away, but he noticed a person filming the interaction. As he walked toward the man with the camera, Sharpe stopped in his tracks and called the man out.

“Bruh, really?” Sharpe said. “Why?”

The man behind the camera answered, “Why not?”

Sharpe gave the man a mean stare-down and continued to walk away, but as he got farther away from the cameraman, the Hall of Fame tight end glared over at him twice before the video ended. The man behind the camera clearly had no shame.

The video was posted by a Twitter user who runs the “Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account)” on Thursday evening.

On Friday morning, Sharpe referenced the video on his show, Undisputed, while he and co-host Skip Bayless discussed a video from behind the Los Angles Lakers bench when star Anthony Davis showed a lack of excitement when LeBron James became the leading scorer in NBA history.

“Skip, everything’s on camera now; you can’t do anything. I just see a video online; somebody posted me. I picked up a dog at the airport. They got me on camera!” Sharpe said. “Then they told how much I’d exchanged for the dog. Skip, they got all of that!”

Undisputed was on location in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII media week, and the audience erupted when he told the story about how the man filmed him.

“By the way, you sure you’re picking up a dog at the airport?” Bayless said.

“I had the dog in my arms!” Sharpe said. “And it’s international! How the hell did they know I was gonna be in International!”

Sharpe jokingly accused Bayless of telling the strange man of his whereabouts on that day.

That video should not be the only cause of concern for the Hall of Fame tight end. On Thursday, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre announced he is suing Sharpe and former NFL punter turned media personality Pat McAfee for defamation.

Watch the videos above via X17 Online on Youtube and Fox Sports 1.

