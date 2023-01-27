WATCH: Shaq Attempts To Smack Sir Charles And Kenny Smith In The Face With Peanut Butter-Covered Bread

Inside the NBA‘s Shaquille O’Neal chased his colleagues, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, around their studio with peanut butter-covered bread.

Following the NBA on TNT‘s coverage of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns game on Thursday night, O’Neal, Barkley, and Smith played a tic-tac-toe game with a twist. The three of them, along with host Adam Lefkoe, stood at one end of the table with ping pong balls, and they had to bounce the balls across the table onto slices of bread with peanut butter on the top. After the team of Lefkoe and Shaq got three in a row, they erupted in celebration.

“Are you not entertained?” Shaq shouted.

But the celebration was only the beginning of the misery for Barkley and Smith. Lefkoe told the two what their punishment would be.

“And what that means is Kenny and Chuck need to take peanut butter to the face,” Lefkoe said.

Immediately after Lefkoe finished his sentence, Barkley processed the comments and began to run toward the back of the studio and even opened a door along the set to get away from Shaq before he picked up a slice of bread.

“You playin’ games! You playin’ games!” Smith shouted.

Smith, who is known as “The Jet,” bolted past O’Neal, who held a slice of bread in his hands and tried to chase him down. Barkley hid behind the studio wall and reappeared after O’Neal stopped running, but Sir Charles looked a little weary as if he was unsure whether O’Neal was joking with him.

The crew showed a replay of Barkley’s reaction, and Lefkoe jabbed him for his scared response.

“Oh, come on, Chuck! Take it like a man!” Lefkoe added. “Come on, Chuck; you got this!”

Sir Charles reminded Lefkoe that Shaq was the one who made the last bucket shot to win, so he had no room to trash talk.

“Adam, you didn’t do anything!” Barkley said.

Barkley avoided the peanut butter sandwich to the face, like when he evaded getting a tattoo on his butt.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

