WATCH: Shaq Calls Out Kendrick Perkins For Using His ‘Professional Voice’ When Talking To Him

When the NBA Today crew pitched the idea of Shaquille O’ Neal joining the show, I’m pretty sure they didn’t think he’d say that!

The funny moment occurred on Wednesday’s edition of NBA Today after Shaq had exchanged a conversation with fellow big man Kendrick Perkins, a conversation that was a bit too “professional” for Shaq’s liking.

“First of all, Perk, when you talk to me, don’t be talking to me in your ESPN professional voice,” O’Neal stated on the telecast, sending Perkins and the whole crew rolling in laughter.

“Don’t you start,” Perkins said while laughing.

“He sound good up there boy. I was like, whoa that boy sounds so good Man, that boy sounds good. Perk, you get the golf clap, boy you sounded good up there,” O’Neal continued, making “Perk” laugh further.

“Thank you bro,” the tv analyst replied to the former Lakers big man.

The conversation shifted back to scheduled programming as O’Neal and the crew broke down the NBA playoffs, playing a few games with him along the way.

But when it was time to wrap the show, Shaq made sure to remind Perkins of his country roots.

“Hey Perk, don’t ever talk to me in your professional voice again. Ever,” O’Neal said, sending everyone into hysterics again.

Not totally sure what O’Neal means by “professional voice” but Kendrick Perkins is from the south so maybe he’s referring to putting more country in his voice when he’s on talk shows. Just a thought.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com