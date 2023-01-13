WATCH: Shaq Eats Frog Legs After Losing Bet That TCU Would Beat Georgia In National Championship Game

The NBA on TNT‘s Shaquille O’Neal ate frog legs on air after losing a bet that Texas Christian University would beat the University of Georgia in college football’s national championship game.

O’Neal bet NBA on TNT‘s host and Georgia alumnus Ernie Johnson that Texas Christian University (TCU) would beat the Bulldogs in college football’s national championship game.

But on Monday, Georgia demolished TCU 65-7, which meant O’Neal had to pay off his debt to Johnson and his two other colleagues, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. On Thursday night, Johnson walked onto the set wearing a Georgia Bulldogs football helmet to the school’s fight song “Glory.” He carried a plate with a dome on top of it.

“Ernie Johnson, class of 1978, University of Georgia, national champions back to back,” Johnson announced. “And for Shaquille O’Neal, frog legs.”

After Johnson revealed the frog legs on the plate, he placed them in front of O’Neal.

“Oh, man! They gotta be real frogs!” Barkley shouted.

Without hesitation, Shaq took his glasses off his face, picked up the frog legs off the plate, and began eating them with his hands.

Smith was disgusted after witnessing O’Neal dive right into the plate.

“Oh my god!” Smith continued. “Now y’all understand why I’m vegetarian. That looks like a real frog to me.”

Barkley informed Smith, “those are real frog legs, fool,” but Smith couldn’t wrap his head around the thought of eating the frog on the plate since it looked too much like a frog.

“They could’ve cut it differently, so it didn’t look like the actual animal!” Smith added.

“Then how do you know you’re getting frog legs?” Johnson asked.

While Smith had his meltdown over how the frog legs looked, O’Neal continued to eat them, and he looked like he was enjoying his meal. Barkley admitted his love for the meal that O’Neal had in front of him.

“Shaq, frog legs are good, I’m not gonna lie,” Sir Charles said.

O’Neal got the camera to make a tight shot of his face, and he had fried frog in his teeth and admitted that he enjoyed the food.

“I just want to let you guys know these frog legs good,” O’Neal said. “These are the best frog legs that I done had, ever. You didn’t think I was going to do it, did you?”

“First of all, you were supposed to eat a real frog,” Barkley concluded.

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

