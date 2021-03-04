Shaquille O’Neal participated in a wrestling match on Wednesday night, and it didn’t end well for the NBA legend.

The four-time NBA champion took part in a tag team match for All Elite Wrestling — pairing up with Jade Cargill to battle Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The contest started well enough for the 48-year-old basketball great. He pulled off a “power bomb” with relative ease — slamming the significantly smaller Rhodes to the canvas.

“Power bomb!” legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross exclaimed. “Shaquille O’Neal slammed it home!”

Rhodes quickly turned the tables, executing a power bomb of his own. Then, a few minutes later, Rhodes came flying at Shaq and absolutely clocked him — sending him crashing down several feet where he shattered two tables.

“Good God Almighty!” Ross said. “The tables are everywhere!”

Shaq was motionless for several minutes. Meanwhile, the match continued and Cargill eventually pinned her rival — securing a win for her and Shaq.

After a commercial break, Shaq was shown being loaded on to an ambulance. But one minute later, he vanished without explanation — suggesting that we haven’t seen the last of Shaq in the ring.

Watch above, via TNT.

