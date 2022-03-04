WATCH: Shaq Tosses Dwight Howard Themed Birthday Cake In Disgust

Shaquille O’Neal hates Dwight Howard comparisons so much he’s willing to ruin a perfectly good cake over it.

The four-time NBA champion turned 50 on Thursday, and the Inside the NBA crew delivered him a Dwight Howard dunk contest-themed cake to celebrate.

“That’s all I got?” Shaq said after seeing the cake. The former Lakers center then “accidentally” pushed the vanilla cake onto the floor. After picking the cake up and realizing it was still intact, Shaq dropped it on the floor a second time.

Charles Barkley wasn’t all too pleased with his co-host ruining the cake twice. “You got issues man,” Barkley said in disgust.

“I was hungry too,” TNT’s Ernie Johnson also responded after Shaq ruined the cake a second time.

“Sorry about the cake,” Shaq jokingly said.

The now 50-year old Shaq ranks 54 spots above Howard on the NBA’s all-time scorers list, so not sure the comparison was worth ruining a cake over.

Inside the NBA crew delivers Shaq a special cake for his 50th birthday. pic.twitter.com/pOd1xV69K1 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 4, 2022

Watch above via Inside the NBA.

H/t @WorldWideWob

