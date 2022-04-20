WATCH: Shaq Tries to Get Actual Hawk to Land On Charles Barkley’s Head

The NBA on TNT crew had another wacky encounter to wrap up Tuesday’s show when an actual hawk was brought on set, frightening both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

The interaction occurred after Shaq was asked to do various bird calls to open the segment. The big man gave it a good try, but didn’t fare well in summoning a real live hawk. So Ernie Johnson called on a trained professional for help.

“It must have worked, it’s an actual hawk,” Johnson said pointing to the bird perched closest to O’Neal.

“Y’all just doing too much,” Kenny Smith said as Shaq slumped away in fear.

O’Neal eventually warmed back up as the trainer explained the history of the hawk — named Lobo — seeing an opportunity to get at Chuck simultaneously.

“Aaah Aaah,” O’Neal said, trying to mimic the bird, putting his arm on top of Barkley’s head to attack his friend.

“Right over there,” trainer Dale Arrowood said laughing, signaling Lobo to go over to the former NBA big men.

Shaq continued to call the bird as Johnson closed out the show, wrapping his arm around Smith to drag him into the fold.

“You want to make $10,000 cash?” O’Neal asked Arrowood, while grabbing Barkley. “Lobo get this meat. Aaah!”

Watch above via TNT

