WATCH: Sideline Reporter Hilariously Describes ‘UNBELIEVABLE’ Football Play As Camera Misses the Entire Thing

Local sports reporter Matt Lively delivered a hilarious play-by-play in the middle of a sideline report as the camera missed an incredible football play that was happening on the field.

It was a wild game between the Connally Cadets and the Gatesville Hornets this week that included two onside kick recoveries and an improbable comeback that fell just short in the closing seconds of the game.

But viewers of KCEN Sports’ Friday Night Lights high school football program would have to settle for an excited description from Lively during the key moment of that comeback, as the action jumped off during a sideline report recapping the game.

As the camera stayed on Lively, he looked over his shoulder and exclaimed “They’re going back to punt, it goes over the punter’s head, this is unbelievable! He’s down, and unbelievable, the Hornets are going to get this ball in their own red zone! I’m freaking out! This game is nuts, it has all the energy! Guys we’re going to have to come back to this one, because it looks like we could have a tie ballgame.”

But alas, the comeback was not to be, as the Waco Tribune reports:

With 2:33 remaining in the third quarter, Connally led 40-15. From there, Gatesville mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally that fell just short. Gatesville scored on a quarterback keeper by Wesley Brown with 1:06 remaining, but an incomplete pass on the ensuing 2-point try prevented the Hornets (3-6, 1-3) from tying the game. … Connally had an opportunity to ice the game, but on fourth-and-15, a snap to the punter sailed over his head, and Gatesville was in business at the Cadet 10-yard line with 2:04 left. Five plays later, Brown scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game to make it 47-45. When the try for two failed, that turned out to be the final score.

Unfortunately, that “unbelievable” play didn’t end up making it onto the KCEN broadcast.

Fortunately, we tracked down the Centex Sports livestream of the game, and can present the pivotal moment here:

Watch Lively’s call above via KCEN.

