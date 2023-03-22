WATCH: Soccer Goalie Scores Unimaginable, Record-Setting Goal From Other Side Of Pitch

Argentinian goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored an unbelievable goal after his kick traveled the entire length of the pitch and went into the opposing net.

Requena, who plays for Cobresal, was up 2-0 before he took a kick in the 77th minute of his team’s match against Colo-Colo in the Chilean Primera Divisón. The ball traveled through the air and caught opposing goalie Brayan Cortés outside his own penalty area.

The ball bounced and took a higher hop than what the Colo-Colo netminder expected, but since he was not inside the area where he can touch the ball with his hands, he had to let the ball run past him. He quickly tried to chase the ball down. Unfortunately for Cortés, the ball had so much speed it rolled right into his own net.

The announcer let out a loud “GOAL!” call as the players on Cobresal celebrated a 3-0 lead in the match.

Thankfully, TNT Sports Chile’s Twitter account posted the video on Saturday, so we have a video of the miraculous goal.

⚽⚪🟠 El primer gol arco a arco del #CampeonatoBetsson Así fue la anotación de Leandro Requena desde su propia puerta y que dejó a Brayan Cortés quieto, provocando el error del portero albo en el #CSLvsCCxTNTSports. pic.twitter.com/HDL2K22QnS — TNT Sports Chile (@TNTSportsCL) March 18, 2023

According to the Sports outlet, Requena’s goal was scored from 101 meters, which converts to 110 yards. So this guy scored a goal from more than the length of a football field.

The Guinness World Record for a soccer goal currently stands at 96.01 meters (104.9 yards) — a record set in 2021 by a goalie in England’s fourth-tier division.

“I asked Juan Silva, the club’s manager, if the request for the record application was really going to be made, and he told me ‘obviously yes,'” Requena said to Radio Bio Bio (as translated by CNN).

“So now we are waiting for what is needed to verify what the distance really was. [Silva] did tell me that the ANFP (Chilean Football Federation) called him to check the measurements of the field, which is 150 meters and a bit,” he said.

The Cobresal goalie is elated for himself but, more importantly, for his teammates and fellow Chileans.

“If so, since the area is five meters, it would be logically over 100,” Requena said. “The truth is that I am happy with all of this, more than anything personally, but also for the institution, for Chilean football. Going down in history with an event like this makes me happy.”

Cobresal’s home stadium, Estadio El Cobre, sits 2,400 meters (7,874 feet) above sea level, and Requena thinks that helped with the kick.

He said:

I wanted to take the kick quickly, as we have done so many times at altitude, to try to catch the rival off guard, and it came out a little stronger than normal. The first thing I did as soon as the ball left my foot was hold my head because there were two players in a clear position to counterattack, and I realized that it had gone long. When I saw the bounce made it difficult for Brayan, and it went past him, I thought the ball could go in.

Watch above via TNT Sports Chile.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com