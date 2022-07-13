WATCH: Soccer Player Makes All-Timer of a Bonehead Move to Keep His Own Team From Scoring a Goal

Blocking your own team’s goal is a bizarre strategy for any sport, even soccer.

During a Sunday Canada Premier League soccer match, Valour FC forward William Akio did just that, and the moment has gone viral as fans attempt to understand exactly what happened. In the footage, the team is clearly about to score, with the ball making its way into the goal and the goalkeeper out of the way when Akio comes in from the side and kicks it far to the side. The blunder came approximately 17 minutes into the match while the score was still 0-0.

In an Instagram post, Akio addressed the blunder, admitting the mistake and promising to bounce back.

“I want to start off by saying I’m happy for the 3pts and our teams resilience last night. I really just missed a WIDE OPEN net … it’s simple as that. Everyone makes mistakes on the job, it’s part of life. I will bounce back as I always have in life and football,” he posted along with a picture of himself and his teammates.

“Football has it’s ups and downs, but you can’t let the negative times consume you. Always keep it moving and believe in yourself no matter what!” he added.

Fellow teammate Daryl Fordyce also supported his teammate as the clip went viral and earned mockery by posting a clip of Akio scoring an impressive goal and saying, “we all have good days and bad.”

We all have good days & bad days! Let’s not forget about this piece of brilliance from an exceptional player. One of the hardest working and most genuine person I’ve ever played with! https://t.co/DsodnBTjRB — Daryl Fordyce (@DarylFordyce) July 10, 2022

Despite the mistake from Akio, Valour FC ended up winning the match against the HFX Wanderers.

