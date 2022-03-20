He’s become internet famous for promoting clips showcasing others making humorous gaffes, or being subjected to something uncomfortable. But on Saturday, Rex Chapman found himself on the wrong end of a viral video.

During TNT’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament, Chapman was making his prediction for the Providence vs. Richmond second round game — in which Providence sought its first Sweet 16 berth in a quarter century. Chapman invoked that Friars team of the late ’90s — and its coach, Pete Gillen — in a rather awkward fashion.

“[Current Providence Coach] Ed Cooley takes Providence back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 25 years ago when Pete Gillen had [former Providence player] God Shammgod,” Chapman said.

He then added the unfortunate coda, “Rest in Peace, Pete Gillen.”

Pete Gillen, as it happens, is very much alive.

In fact, not only is Gillen still alive, he works as an analyst for CBS, which is partnering with Chapman’s team at Turner Sports on coverage of the NCAA Tournament.

Chapman, who is working his first March Madness for Turner after having recently been hired to host a show for CNN+, was immediately called out for the error:

Pete Gillen is alive, if you are keeping score of what will soon be trending. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 20, 2022

Oh no, Rex Champan thinks Pete Gillen is dead. In reference to '97 Providence team, Rex said "RIP Pete Gillen" Pete is very much alive — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) March 19, 2022

[posts the video of rex chapman thinking pete gillen passed away when he in fact works for the same network as rex] block or charge? — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) March 20, 2022

What's Pete Gillen gonna say when he finds out he died? — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) March 20, 2022

How anyone at CNN thought Rex Chapman is a talent is telling. This moron is talking about the late Providence basketball coach Pete Gillen. One problem: Gillen is quite alive. There are multiple other examples of Rex being impossibly uniformed, by the way. pic.twitter.com/le9wABWYVY — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2022

Chapman, for his part, owned his mistake and took the criticism with aplomb.

“It’s a great day!” Chapman wrote on Twitter after being informed of his error. “Pete’s alive.”

It’s a great day! Pete’s alive.😂 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 20, 2022

Watch above, via TNT.

