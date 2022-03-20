WATCH: Social Media Video Maven Rex Chapman Finds Himself on the Wrong End of Viral Clip After Making Brutal On-Air Gaffe

By Joe DePaoloMar 20th, 2022
 

He’s become internet famous for promoting clips showcasing others making humorous gaffes, or being subjected to something uncomfortable. But on Saturday, Rex Chapman found himself on the wrong end of a viral video.

During TNT’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament, Chapman was making his prediction for the Providence vs. Richmond second round game — in which Providence sought its first Sweet 16 berth in a quarter century. Chapman invoked that Friars team of the late ’90s — and its coach, Pete Gillen — in a rather awkward fashion.

“[Current Providence Coach] Ed Cooley takes Providence back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 25 years ago when Pete Gillen had [former Providence player] God Shammgod,” Chapman said.

He then added the unfortunate coda, “Rest in Peace, Pete Gillen.”

Pete Gillen, as it happens, is very much alive.

In fact, not only is Gillen still alive, he works as an analyst for CBS, which is partnering with Chapman’s team at Turner Sports on coverage of the NCAA Tournament.

Chapman, who is working his first March Madness for Turner after having recently been hired to host a show for CNN+, was immediately called out for the error:

Chapman, for his part, owned his mistake and took the criticism with aplomb.

“It’s a great day!” Chapman wrote on Twitter after being informed of his error. “Pete’s alive.”

Watch above, via TNT.

