WATCH: Staredown Between Two UFC Fighters BLOWS UP After One Grabs The Other By the Neck

The main card for UFC Vegas 25 couldn’t wait for their Saturday bout as Ion Cutelaba grabbed onto the back of Dustin Jacoby’s neck at their Friday weigh-in.

The dust-up was quickly stopped by security and UFC president Dana White, who jumped in to separate the fighters. It’s not uncommon for a UFC staredown to feature a little pushing and shoving at the weigh-in, but one fighter introducing himself by grabbing the other guy’s neck was a more hard-hitting encounter.

“He’s gonna come out real aggressive and I think my precision and my accuracy is gonna catch him,” Jacoby recently UFC.com about his opponent. “I think it’s a bonus-type fight one way or the other, and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. I’m pumped for this fight.”

As it turns out, Jacoby understated Cutelaba’s ability to “come out real aggressive,” getting grabbed in the neck by his opponent more than 24 hours before they enter the Octagon. But the intensified handshake attempt should only further hype the fight.

At 27-years-old, Cutelaba has a record of 15-6, while the 33-year-old Jacoby carries a 14-5 record into their UFC Vegas 25 Light Heavyweight matchup this weekend.

Watch above via, MMA Junkie

