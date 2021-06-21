ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has repeatedly condemned the Brooklyn Nets for hiring Steve Nash as their head coach, considering his lack of experience. When the decision was announced last year, Smith even called Nash’s hire an example of White privilege.

After his first season with the Nets ended with a loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Nash was unable to win Smith over. But now the First Take host is placing blame directly on superstar Kevin Durant for the Nets coaching pick.

“It’s not just that Steve Nash picked the coach, it’s that you picked him.” Smith said of Durant. “[General Manager] Sean Marks picks the coach you want. It don’t matter what he came to you and suggested, if you said no, Steve Nash wouldn’t be the coach.”

Smith continued to explain Durant was less concerned about having a coach he thought could make the team better, because the Nets core of players were good enough to win on their own.

“KD pretty much followed and adopted the mentality of Kyrie Irving. It’s not that important, we got a crew, we’re gonna be alright no matter what,” Smith said. “But the point is this, not a scintilla of experience as a head coach on ANY LEVEL!”

“I think for a champion like Kyrie Irving, and for a champion like KD who know the game and know how important coaching is, to have that kind of mentality is inexcusable,” Smith added.

Although he had zero coaching experience at the NBA level before being hired by Brooklyn, Nash did compile a hall-of-fame worthy career during his 18 seasons as a player, which shouldn’t be ignored from his credentials. Nash joined Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson and Doc Rivers among others, as former players hired to lead an NBA team, without coaching experience.

