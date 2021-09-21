WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Drops Half an F-Bomb During Fervent Dallas Cowboys Rant, Catches Self

Stephen A. Smith loves to hate the Dallas Cowboys. Remaining consistent, he unleashed a feverish rant against America’s Team that almost got him in trouble, but Smith is too good at his job and slammed the breaks on dropping an f-bomb.

Smith spent the last week getting roasted by his colleagues for putting the Pittsburgh Steelers absurdly high on his NFL power rankings. On Tuesday, he finally acknowledged the Dallas Cowboys have more “upside” than the Steelers, but Smith did so reluctantly.

“Be patient,” Smith said of the Cowboys, noting whatever can go wrong, will go wrong with the popular Dallas football team.

“I’m dead serious!” Smith ranted to his First Take co-hosts Mina Kimes and Keyshawn Johnson. “Remember I said this! THESE DAMN COWBOYS, THEY’RE GONNA FU – and it ain’t gonna even be football related, they’ll MESS IT UP!”

The f-bomb was right there, but Smith managed to catch it and shut it down impetuously.

Credit Smith for constantly toeing the line with ESPN – the famed sports talker could teach a MasterClass on clean rants. Not many people can consistently convey his level of emotion while keeping their tirades clean enough to be housed by a Disney-owned network, but Smith is the Jerry Seinfeld of ranting.

Watch above via ESPN

