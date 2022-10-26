WATCH: Stephen Curry Points to TNT’s Kevin Harlan After Missing a Free Throw, Blames Announcer for Jinxing Him

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry called out TNT broadcaster Kevin Harlan in the middle of a game — under the apparent belief that Harlan jinxed him.

Curry and the Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night 134-105. But early in the game, Curry stood at the free-throw line having made all 22 of his foul shots in the season, to that point. Harlan did what any announcer would do; he informed the audience about Curry’s perfection from the stripe.

“Steph Curry is at the line; he has not missed this year,” Harlan said.

But like clockwork, Curry clanked his shot off the iron. TNT Analysts Candace Parker and Reggie Miller began to mockingly berate Harlan for the jinx he put on Curry.

“Kevin, that is you, that is you, Kevin,” Parker told Harlan.

“I am so sorry he was 22-22,” Harlan added. “I’m not a dealer in superstition!”

After Curry missed the free throw, he began to look around courtside and singled out Harlan with a point and a smile.

“No! No, it’s not me!” Harlan shouted to Curry in between free throws.

The TNT crew replayed the missed free throw and showed Curry give the TNT broadcast team a point.

“How did Stephen Curry hear you over here, Kevin Harlan?” Miller questioned. “He knew what we were saying!”

Replay showed Miller and Parker pointed at Harlan after Curry looked in their direction.

“We were the snitches over here!” Miller added.

“Thanks for the support, thanks for the support,” Harlan said. “That was nice of you; thank you so much, both of you. My teammates, we’re together.”

Watch above via NBA on TNT.

