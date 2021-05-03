WATCH: Steve Kornacki Reacts to Nailing His Kentucky Derby Prediction at Odds of 12-1

Steve Kornacki was a late addition to NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby, but the MSNBC political analyst and polling specialist dubbed a “chart-throb” is proving to be a valuable sports asset.

Before the race, 12 NBC correspondents gave their predictions for who would win, and Kornacki was the only person to correctly pick Medina Spirit at odds of 12-1. Kornacki was initially zeroing in on King Fury, but the horse trained by Ken McPeek was scratched with a fever.

“So, who am I going to go with?” Kornacki said as he began to give his pick. “I scoured the board. I have 11 different theories. But here’s one: Bob Baffert. Six-time Kentucky Derby winner, has a horse that can get at or near the front of this race, and has double-digit odds: 12-1. I can’t have my King Fury. I’ll take a shot on Baffert at 12-1. Medina Spirit.”



Not only did he make the pick on NBC, but Kornacki put his money where his mouth is, took advantage of the 12-1 odds and placed a $100 wager on Medina Spirit.

As I said on the air, if you’re giving me double digit odds on Baffert, I’ll take it! pic.twitter.com/0s4UMbNUCA — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 1, 2021

Kornacki’s enthusiastic on-air style, paired with the ability to follow odds and trends translates well to sports analysis. If you believe “numbers don’t lie,” then Kornacki’s sports picks are more than just a hunch, but the political analyst remained humble after his big win.

“Even a broken clock is right twice a day,” Kornacki joked as he discussed the pick with Alex Witt on MSNBC. “This was my first time doing it on-air for NBC and all I have to say is, if I had been on the air for the last 25 years giving you my picks, I would be 1-25 right now. It was unbelievable to me that this horse came in.”

After Kornacki and his khaki pants became a viral sensation during last November’s presidential election, he was added to other NBC telecasts, including Sunday Night Football and used the big board to break down NFL playoff scenarios. Joining NBC’s coverage of the Derby might have seemed like a gimmick, but the political analyst silenced any doubters and proved he’s a multi-talented broadcaster.

Watch above via, NBC and MSNBC.

