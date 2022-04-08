WATCH: Stewart Cink Sinks Hole-In-One On Infamous Number 16 at The Masters

It wouldn’t be the Masters without a hole-in-one on the infamous 16th green of Augusta National and Stewart Cink has done exactly that.

The 48-year-old golfer struck the ball with enough velocity and height to catch the back slope of the green, letting gravity take care of the rest.

HE CINKS IT! Stewart Cink delivers an ACE on No. 16 with his son caddying. pic.twitter.com/EFJFAwVygU — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) April 8, 2022

The 16th hole at the Masters has become somewhat of a fairytale in recent memory as the “ace on 16” has become an almost annual event for the tournament with Tommy Fleetwood achieving the feat last year. The newest entry marks only the 33rd time Augusta National has seen a hole-in-one during tournament play.

The moment was also special for another reason as Cink celebrated the ace with his son Reagan, who is serving as his caddie for the tournament.

🚨 ACE at the 16th 🚨@StewartCink celebrates it with his son Reagan on the bag 🙌pic.twitter.com/DPf1RvRXMT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2022

The ace may be the only shining moment of the weekend for Cink however as he is +7 through Friday, putting him in danger of missing the cut and not advancing into the final rounds of the 2022 Masters.

Regardless, what a moment for the journeyman golfer and his son to share for years to come.

