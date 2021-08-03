The New York Yankees added a couple of superstar reinforcements last week ahead of the trade deadline, but fans found a new hero to root for Monday night.

With the Yankees trailing the last-place Baltimore Orioles 7-1, the Bronx crowd chanted ‘MVP,’ a rarity during the team’s lackluster 2021 season. But it wasn’t for any of their players, the cheering was directed at a small cat that made it onto the field.

“Uh-oh, where’d it go,” Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay said on the YES Network.

“How in the world did that get out here?” Yankees analyst and former player Paul O’Neill added.

The cat quickly darted into the outfield and sidestepped Orioles leftfielder Ryan McKenna, making its way to the warning track. As the cat stared at the outfield wall, Yankee Stadium grounds crew began sprinting toward the feline seemingly without a plan.

The cat desperately attempted to leap over the fence as team and stadium staffers refused to open the bullpen door. On three separate occasions, the grounds crew circled the cat with up to six members of it’s staff. But they never stood a chance at corralling the surely frightened animal, which continuously evaded the staffers without much trouble.

Sprinting down the third baseline, finally a crew member offered the cat an escape route by opening a door into the stands. The Yankee Stadium crowd was less than thrilled, booing as the most exciting part of their night came to an end.

