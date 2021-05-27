Wednesday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds was suspended in the fourth inning thanks to a spell of rain that pounded the Northeast.

But for any fan at Nationals Park that weathered the storm and stayed outside a bit longer, they were treated to a free show during the extended rain delay. The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott was at the game as a fan and tweeted a highlight video of the incident.

Ummm so we’ve got an update here at Nationals Park…. pic.twitter.com/o7omJXx8DO — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 27, 2021

A nude streaker made his way to the field and easily arrived at the Skittles branded infield tarp. Usually, fans running on the field are quickly chased away by security. But with no one in sight, the streaker had plenty of time to plan his next move.

After using the tarp as a slip and slide, he curled up inside the giant tube that the tarp wraps around when not in use. Security was understandably disinterested in entering the tube with the streaker, instead waiting for him to come out of his temporary dwelling.

The rain continued for another two and a half hours, eventually causing the Nationals-Reds game to be suspended.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]