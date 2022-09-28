Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton entertained fans with his response when asked about his mood after huge contract extension.

The Suns had a crazy offseason as team owner Robert Sarver was suspended by the NBA for his racist and misogynistic behavior over 18 years of ownership, and then announced he would put the team up for sale. Ayton added to the offseason buzz after he was benched during a game 7 loss against the Dallas Mavericks back in May’s NBA Playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers tried to sign him to a contract last summer, but the Suns had the right to offer him as much as Indiana did. That sent Ayton back to Phoenix, and he was asked if he has spoken to head coach Monty Williams since last May.

“I haven’t spoke to him at all, ever since the game,” Ayton said to ESPN. “I can show him better than I can tell him. Nobody cares about the uncomfortable nature of it, it’s how you perform and what you bring to the table. What’s said is already said.”

Ayton was asked if he was happy that he was back with the Suns.

“Yeah, I’m alright,” Ayton said in a disappointed manner.

Deandre Ayton said he and Monty Williams have not spoken about their sideline incident in Game 7: pic.twitter.com/Z9rHYHr5yX — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 27, 2022

Ayton explained the hard work he has put in is the only thing that mattered.

“When I’m in between those lines, man, I just work,” Ayton added. “I know I’m not playing for myself. I have an organization across my chest and a name on my back I have to represent, I’m just here to work.”

Ayton seems disappointed in the Suns, who will pay him $133 million over the next four seasons. Maybe Monty Williams should talk to his disgruntled star, but it’s hard to feel sorry for someone who made generational money. The NBA has gone through superstar players who are unhappy with the team they are with, and eventually, they get traded. This might be the first case of a player not being happy the season after signing an extension with his team.

