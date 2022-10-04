WATCH: Super Bowl Champion LeGarrette Blount Throws Punches During Youth Football Brawl, Apologizes

Oct 4th, 2022
 

LaGrette Blount

LeGarrette Blount has apologized for his role in a brawl that broke out after a youth football game.

Blount is a coach for a youth football team in Arizona. After the Saturday night game Blount ran towards a man in the handshake line and the two took swings at one another before they were quickly separated by a crowd of people. Video was obtained by TMZ Sports from Saturday’s altercation.

Blount issued an apology for his actions that took place in the fight.

“Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend. Unfortunately the video shared does not display all of the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation. I apologize to all of my players and parents and to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father, and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.”

Blount played nine seasons in the NFL, and he was part of three Super Bowl championships. When he played college football at Oregon, Blount punched a player on Boise State after the game.

