WATCH: Super Bowl Hero Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Win By Visiting Disney World to Have a Lightsaber Fight With a Kid

Rob Gronkowski celebrated his Super Bowl win by visiting Disney World on Sunday night and having a lightsaber fight with a young fan sporting his jersey.

After the big win, the all star tight end — who caught two touchdown passes in the game — revealed he would celebrate by going to Disney World, a Super Bowl tradition, despite the fact that the theme park looks a bit different this year:

“We’re going to Disney World!” Tom Brady and Gronkowski celebrated in unison.

During his time at the theme park, Gronkowski visited the Galaxy’s Edge and found himself in a lightsaber fight with one of his fans:

Gronk already having a blast at Disney World. 😂 (🎥: @RobGronkowski) pic.twitter.com/asmDVBpqUr — theScore (@theScore) February 8, 2021

Gronkowski repped the dark side during the battle, picking a red Sith saber to duel against his fan, who opted for the more typical greenish blue plasma blade.

Although Super Bowl winners typically earn a parade around the theme park, the pandemic made that a hard reality this year, but Gronkowski and his teammates were still able to enjoy the attractions as VIP guests.

Disney World was shutdown throughout the beginning of the pandemic, but was reopened in July with updated safety precautions.

