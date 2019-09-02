Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic, who was battling a left shoulder injury, retires in the third set of his match with Stan Wawrinka. Wawrinka advances to the quarterfinals. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/WXbhxo712E — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2019

He’s one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. But that didn’t stop the New York fans from letting him have it after retiring in a match at the U.S. Open.

In the third set of his fourth round match against Stan Wawrinka Sunday night, tennis legend Novak Djokovic was booed off the court for retiring due to a sore left shoulder. Djokovic had dropped the first two sets in the best of five match, and was down 1-2 in the third.

As Djokovic walked off the court, the fans loudly jeered the three-time U.S. Open champion — much to the dismay of ESPN’s commentators.

“Doesn’t deserve to get booed,” said fellow tennis great John McEnroe. “For sure. That’s too bad.”

“One of the ultimate competitors the game’s ever seen,” added Patrick McEnroe, John’s brother and ESPN colleague. “I mean, come on.”

Djokovic was the favorite to win the tournament and capture his 17th Grand Slam title. The tournament now figures to come down to a long-anticipated showdown between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Despite 38 Grand Slam wins between them, the two storied rivals have, remarkably, never faced each other at the U.S. Open.

Watch above, via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com