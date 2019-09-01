Top ranked tennis star Naomi Osaka invited challenger Coco Gauff to join a post-match interview following Osaka’s emotional win over the rising star at the U.S. Open.

Gauff, only 15 years old, had begun the tournament with two impressive wins before losing to Osaka Saturday night. Clearly disappointed by the loss, she cried – which prompted Osaka to approach Gauff and invite her to join her post-match interview.

Gauff initially said she didn’t want to but Osaka encouraged her saying “It’s better than going into the shower and crying, we have to let these people know how you feel.”

“She did amazing, and I’m going to learn a lot from this match,” Gauff told ESPN, before turning to look at Osaka. “She’s been so sweet to me, so thank you for this. Thank you.”

The crowd roared cheers. Osaka praised Gauff’s family when she had the opportunity to speak.

“You raised an amazing player … I remember I used to see you guys training in the same place as us, the fact that both of us made it … Coco, you’re amazing,” Osaka said.

“For me, I just thought about what I wanted her to feel leaving the court. I wanted her to have her head high, not walk off the court sad. I want her to be aware that she’s accomplished so much, and she’s still so young,” Osaka told ESPN later on.

Watch above, via ESPN.

