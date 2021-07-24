WATCH: The Amazing Press Conference Where Dak Prescott Falsely Cites HIPAA and Refuses to Answer Vaccine Question

Star Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ignited a social media frenzy when he became the latest in a long line of people to mistakenly cite HIPAA, in this case to avoid sharing his vaccination status with a reporter.

Mr. Prescott took questions from reporters at the Cowboys’ training camp Friday afternoon, and although his press conference lasted 17 minutes, it was a very short exchange that gained a lot of attention.

Dallas Morning News reporter tweeted Prescott’s response to a question about whether he’d been vaccinated, writing “Asked if he is vaccinated, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: ‘I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important. I think that’s HIPAA.’”

Asked if he is vaccinated, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: “I don’t necessarily think that’s exactly important. I think that’s HIPAA.” pic.twitter.com/EKYI1t4A5S — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 23, 2021

As many would soon point out, that actually is exactly important, and is not HIPAA. But the broader exchange is even more baffling, because Prescott goes on to decry vaccine conspiracists, urging people to “educate themselves,” and expressing confidence that his team would meet vaccination targets.

The moment inspired intense mockery on social media.

in fact, it is both important and not HIPPAA https://t.co/XGaiEwInxE — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 23, 2021

just adding a dash of HIPAA to the convo like parsley on an IG chef’s plate https://t.co/vPypd0NHeM — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 23, 2021

First rule of HIPPA. You don’t talk about HIPPA. https://t.co/GkxP2TaIVD — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 24, 2021

I think he just told us (1) he’s unvaccinated and (2) he doesn’t know anything about HIPAA. https://t.co/LSD8vTNf4I — Young Daddy (@Toure) July 24, 2021

What happens in HIPPA stays in HIPPA. https://t.co/GkxP2TaIVD — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 24, 2021

please, at this point, could someone start a twitter account that just auto-replies “THIS IS NOT HIPAA” https://t.co/hGfV21vHGa — Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) July 23, 2021

So. It is exactly important. And it’s not HIPAA https://t.co/hHlBs7udCL — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) July 23, 2021

Asking me where I am when I’m 30 minutes late is a HIPAA violation. https://t.co/E4NVBbxpHj — Justin (@JustinCentric) July 24, 2021

HIPAA applies to: health plans, healthcare clearinghouses, and healthcare providers transmitting your vaccination status/other health info. HIPAA does not apply to: individuals transmitting their own health info. https://t.co/LlLPL4kHEi — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) July 23, 2021

how many drinks have i had? that’s a HIPAA violation, officer — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 24, 2021

Every NFL week we get updated on Dak Prescott’s health, and the severity of his injuries is so specific we know whether he has a 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% chance of playing, and I’m guessing he has never said “To me, that’s HIPAA” when that report is released. https://t.co/fbobIKVGHi — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 23, 2021

Since this has become an issue…HIPAA only applies to HIPAA-covered entities — healthcare providers, health plans, their business associates. It doesn’t apply to an employer asking proof of vaccine status and the EEOC determined that asking isn’t a violation of federal law — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 23, 2021

Watch the full presser above via the Dallas Cowboys.

