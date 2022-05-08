Rich Strike’s remarkable 80-1 upset to win the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday still has the sports world buzzing on the morning after. And the view from one particular camera angle underscores the miraculousness of his run down the Churchill Downs homestretch.

Overhead footage released by NBC shows Rich Strike in 16th place as the field of 20 rounded the final turn and hit the top of the stretch — more than 10 lengths off the lead. That was when previously unheralded jockey Sonny Leon began the ride of his life, and began weaving his mount through traffic.

The overhead view makes Rich Strike's comeback for the upset @KentuckyDerby win look even more incredible. 😮 #KyDerby | @ChurchillDowns pic.twitter.com/iDfkGVZS0O — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 8, 2022

Leon brought Rich Strike from the inside out to the 4-path, and squeezed him through a narrow opening between two horses. Then he ducked back inside for clear running, as horses were tiring in front of him. By then, race favorite Epicenter had pulled clear and appeared to be taking control of the race.

But Rich Strike hit top gear and began running him down. Leon was forced to make one more daring move between two horses, and deftly pulled it off. From there, it was back to the rail — and Rich Strike eventually tracked the 4-1 public choice down just before the wire.

“I asked myself, ‘What are you going to do? [Other horses] are stopping in front of me,'” Leon said, in the post-race news conference. “I’ve got the best horse. I’ve got to move through. And that’s what I did. … I did the right thing. The winning move.”

