Watch Alex Ovechkin Completely Lay Out a Hurricanes Player in Brutal NHL Fist Fight

Your browser does not support iframes.

The chase for the Stanley Cup stokes the passion of every player in the NHL. On Monday, that passion bubbled over, and the result was an absolutely brutal fight involving one of the game’s biggest stars.

During the first period in Game 3 of the opening round series between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington’s Alex Ovechkin threw down with Andrei Svechnikov of Carolina.

Reports indicate that Ovechkin and Svenchnikov had several rough encounters throughout the game, but according to ESPN, Svechnikov provoked Ovechkin at one particular point, and that’s when they dropped their gloves and started pummeling each other.

Svechnikov was knocked on his back in the scrap, and he needed several minutes of attention from officials before he was able to get off the ice. He did not return.

Ovechkin addressed the fight after the game was over, saying “I hope [Svechnikov] is okay.”

“I’m not a big fighter, and he’s the same,” Ovechkin said. “He asked me to fight and said, ‘Let’s go.’ I hope he’s OK. You don’t want to see a guy get hurt or something…We got maybe a little bit frustrated and too confident. We just have to forget about it and move forward.”

Watch above, via NBC Sports.

— —

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com