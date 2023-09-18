Watch This NFL Ref’s Hilarious Response to Being Cut Off by Seahawks QB Geno Smith While Trying to Announce a Penalty

NFL referee Alex Kemp on Sunday made an all-time call on the microphone in response to getting interrupted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

In the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ game against the Detroit Lions, Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett had some sort of miscommunication that resulted in an errant throw. The referees then deemed it to be intentional grounding because there wasn’t a receiver anywhere near the ball. Smith tried to make his case when the flag was first thrown and continued to do so even as Kemp was getting ready to announce the penalty to the stadium.

Smith cut him off right in the middle of the call, so Kemp made the most of the moment with an incredible response.

“I’m talking to America here,” Kemp said as Smith was yelling in his face.

The call immediately caused the broadcast booth to erupt into laughter.

“That is the best line I’ve ever heard out of an official,” analyst Greg Olsen said. “We’ll get to the penalty in a minute. He just told Geno Smith, ‘I’m talking to America.'”

It’s not often referees get to show a little personality on the mic, so those moments are always noteworthy, particularly as they have become far less frequent since the retirement of legendary ref Ed Hochuli, who made a name for himself with his muscular physique as well as his tendency to explain penalties in excruciating detail.

Watch above via FOX.

