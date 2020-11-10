WATCH: This Trick Shot at The Masters is One of the Most Insane You’ll Ever See

The Masters is known informally among golf fans as a tradition unlike any other. On Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club, one player hit a golf shot unlike any other.

During a practice round in advance of the official start to the famed tournament on Thursday, Jon Rahm — taking part in a longtime Masters early-week ritual — tried to skip his ball across the pond on the 16th hole. But not only did he succeed in getting clearing the water, he landed it on the green.

And not only did he land the ball on the green. He actually… well… just watch:

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Yes, Rahm’s ball fluttered across the pond, rolled onto the green, went all the way around, and dropped in the cup for an utterly incredible hole-in-one.

Sadly, there were no patrons on hand to witness the spectacular moment. Augusta National has closed its gates to the public for the prestigious tournament — being held this week after being postponed from its typical April dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, as any golfer knows, the thrill of a hole-in-one is unrivaled. And who knows? Maybe on Sunday afternoon, if Rahm is in contention for the Green Jacket when he reaches 16, he’ll aim for the pond.

Watch above, via The Masters

