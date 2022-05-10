WATCH: Tigers’ Javier Báez Drops Continuous F-Bombs After Controversial Strike Three Call

The nuance of the 2022 MLB season has quickly dissipated as we now enter the dog days of the 182-game season. With that comes a few controversial calls, including Monday night when a called strike three sent Detroit Tigers’ Javier Báez over the edge and resulted in him dropping numerous f-bombs on the umpire before being ejected.

The strike in question happened in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Tigers trailed the Oakland A’s, 2-0, but with one run on base and the other up to bat, Báez saw a chance to tie the game with one blast, a chance he wasn’t given because of the umpire.

Take a look at the controversial call.

“You don’t give a fuck” Javy Baez and AJ Hinch were both ejected after arguing a third strike call pic.twitter.com/RjuYwVzfiF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 10, 2022

Somewhat outside the zone, Báez was irate with the home plate official, dropping at least ten f-bombs before he left the batters’ box.

“Goddammit,” the shortstop can be heard saying on the broadcast. “Trust me I’m fucking looking for it,” he shouted at the umpire.

The home crowd was fed up with the umpire as well, making their voices heard with vigorous boos.

“It isn’t fine because you don’t give a fuck,” Báez continued, getting more upset with the official.

At that point, manager AJ Hinch came out to defend his player (and quite possibly stop Báez from fighting the ump) as he pleaded his case while Báez continued to berate him with f-bombs, leading to both being ejected.

“He doesn’t give a fuck man,” Báez said to another umpire holding him back. “Fuck!”

This is just the latest example of controversial officiating behind the plate this season as only two weeks ago, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber laid into umpire Angel Hernandez after a bogus strike three call.

The Tigers got payback in the form of a win Tuesday, beating the A’s, 6-0, to increase their record to 9-20 on the year.

