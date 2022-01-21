WATCH: TNT Broadcasts Charles Barkley’s Giant Tongue as he Weirdly Cleans His Glasses

Every Thursday night on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley teaches America about basketball. And this week, he also taught everyone how to clean their glasses.

During a commercial break, Barkley decided to clean his glasses, which he never wears on TV while Inside the NBA is live. TNT later aired Barkley’s shockingly unique method of glasses cleaning, which involves his tongue to “get it wet.”

Barkley’s Inside the NBA co-hosts reacted to his tongue with a collective “ohhhh come on Chuck!” A similar reaction was probably echoed in homes across America.

In Barkley’s defense, he didn’t think the cameras were rolling as he cleaned licked his specs during the break. “I can’t do anything without y’all filming it,” he ranted.

On the contrary, the cameras are always rolling, which is something Peyton Manning recently learned during his first season hosting a Monday Night Football show for ESPN.

But Barkley’s a TV veteran, he should know anything weird or interesting from the break can be used against him. Also, who cleans their glasses with their tongue? Especially while holding a microfiber cloth!

I admittedly don’t wear glasses, but if I did, there’s no way I would say, ‘let me use my saliva to clean these.’ More confusing to me, as Barkley is licking the glasses, he’s holding the lens with his fingers, further dirtying them instead of grasping them by the frame.

Especially in the age of Covid, whipping out your tongue as a cleaning tool for glasses seems particularly wrong. But Barkley didn’t care.

“I need to be able to see,” Barkley said. “It’s more important for me to see than worry about hygiene.”

Watch above via TNT

