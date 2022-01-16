WATCH: Tom Brady Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Who Survived Brain Cancer With Super Bowl Tickets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady surprised one of his fans, 10-year-old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb, with Super Bowl tickets on Saturday.

Noah’s family got in contact with Brady while the boy was sick, and the quarterback sent him a message wishing him a swift recovery. His family promised him that once he had recovered, they would go see Brady play in person.

They made good on that promise and Noah held up a sign during the game that said “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”

"Tom Brady thinks I can beat cancer so I mean, I guess I can beat cancer." For Noah Reeb, @TomBrady has always been an inspiration ❤️ @JeffDarlington pic.twitter.com/v8JJsTmVi0 — ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2021

Brady did not know the Reeb family was at the game and headed over to say hello in person, gifting Noah a Buccaneers hat as well.

“I’m like in shock, I don’t really believe it’s happening,” Noah told ESPN. “He sticks the hat on my head, he shakes my hand, and he says something like ‘Nice job buddy.'”

In a recorded video message send to the Reeb family, Brady said Noah “inspired so many people including myself, but millions of others also.”

“The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had,” Brady said. “So as a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A.”

“We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there,” Brady added. “It’s going to be really cool for all of us. So glad to see you’re doing well, take care, man, and enjoy the tickets.”

“Thank you so much!” said an excited Noah, adding after being prompted by his mom, “Let’s go Bucs!”

Watch above, via video from the NFL on Twitter.

