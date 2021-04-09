WATCH: Top Contender at The Masters Breaks His Putter in Frustration, Forced to Complete Round By Putting With a 3-Wood

If you’re a golfer, you’ve been there. That moment of frustration when you just can’t make a putt. Likely, a part of you wanted to take your putter and smash it on the ground — worthless tool that it is. Maybe you even went a step further, acted on those feelings, and trashed the piece of junk.

Thing is, you probably weren’t in contention at The Masters when you did it.

That’s not the case with Si Woo Kim. While standing beside the 15th green, at Augusta National Friday afternoon, Kim slammed his putter down in frustration — causing the club to break. He was upset because he had 3-putt the previous hole — causing him to drop to 4-under-par for the tournament, three shots behind leader Justin Rose.

Kim was forced to complete his round by using his 3-wood to putt. Miraculously, though, Kim managed to escape what was an extremely perilous predicament on Augusta National’s notoriously treacherous greens. In a feat evocative of the classic 1990’s golf movie Tin Cup, the 25-year-old budding star was able to eke out four 2-putt pars to close out his round of 69.

Despite the success he had finishing up with the 3-wood, one suspects Kim is off to the pro shop to wrangle a replacement before his tee time on Saturday.

