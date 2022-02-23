A top-ranked tennis player went on a wild, violent tirade against the chair umpire following a match in Mexico Tuesday.

Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 ranked men’s player in the world, lashed out at the chair umpire following a doubles match at the Mexican Open in which he and his partner lost in the third set tiebreak. Zverev was irate over a line call on a decisive point, and after his defeat, he lashed out at the chair umpire — swinging his racket at the chair multiple times, barely missing the umpire’s feet.

“You fucking destroyed the whole fucking match!” Zverev screamed. (That audio cannot be heard in the clip above, but was confirmed through a version of the video which was making the rounds on Twitter, before being pulled.)

Zverev then swung his racket at the chair again.

In an instagram story, Zverev apologized, writing, “It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday.”

Zverev was disqualified from the singles draw of the tournament following his outburst. Last October, the ATP, which governs men’s tennis, announced an investigation into Zverev over numerous domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

Watch above via the BBC.

