WATCH: Trump and Mariano Rivera Walk In to ‘Enter Sandman’ at Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony
President Donald Trump presented Mariano Rivera with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in a ceremony kicked off with “Enter Sandman” as the entrance music.
Enter Sandman
Full video here: https://t.co/oy4gv8nWio pic.twitter.com/MQDmdSH41J
Trump heralded Rivera as a legend and said, “He may be the greatest pitcher in the history of baseball… ON behalf of this whole country, thank you very much for the great job you’ve done.”
And yes, they walked in to “Enter Sandman,” Rivera’s entrance theme. You can watch above, via C-SPAN.
Rivera talked earlier this year about his friendship with the president, saying on Fox News, “I respect him. I respect what he does, and I believe he’s doing the best for the United States of America.”
