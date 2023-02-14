WATCH: Two Wild Dallas Brawls After Super Bowl LVII Viewing Party Caught on Camera

Football fans got into a wild fistfight outside a sports bar in Dallas, Texas, following the end of Super Bowl LVII.

After Sunday’s conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, fans were shown fighting one another outside Ojos Locos Sports Cantina — a sports bar in Dallas. The fight took place in the parking lot, a video of which surfaced on Twitter Tuesday morning from Dallas Texas TV.

Two separate fights were caught on film as security from the bar, and law enforcement tried to separate the two different fights that unfolded.

It’s unclear what started the fight that happened outside of the bar. Cooler heads prevailed as the fights were broken up by people in plain clothes, and law enforcement told one side of the participants in the brawl to walk away. One shirtless man was helped up off the ground as the fights came to an end. A few words were exchanged, but no more punches or kicks were thrown after security intervened.

Some of the guys tried to walk back into the bar after the fight happened, but a law enforcement officer stood at the door with his hands up, signaling that they could not go back in.

Before the fights started outside, the football fans witnessed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead his team down ten points against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the organization’s second Super Bowl victory in four years.

Mahomes appeared to have re-injured his sprained right ankle before halftime, but after Rihanna‘s performance during the intermission, he led the Chiefs’ offense right down the field to score a much-needed touchdown.

Mahomes was named to his second Super Bowl MVP after completing 21 of 27 passes with three touchdowns on 182 yards. He also rushed for 44 yards on six attempts. Mahomes became the first player since 1999 to win the regular season MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same season.

