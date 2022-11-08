WATCH: Two Women Throw Down in Violent Brawl During Houston Astros Championship Parade

Two women threw down in a brutal fight at the championship parade held for the World Series champion Houston Astros.

The city of Houston hosted the championship parade for the champions Monday afternoon. According to the Washington Post, more than one million fans were in attendance for the parade. But two of those fans got violent in a wild altercation.

The two combatants landed brutal punches on one another as each pulled the other’s hair. As the one fighter went to the ground with a hand full of hair, the other fighter, still on their feet, got on top of their counterpart and began to punch repeatedly in the ground and pound style of combat.

As the bigger fighter continued to land hammer punches on their opponent, only one out of the dozens of people around tried to break up the fight.

Instead, most people around had their cell phones out to record the fight. One person got close to the battle and stood less than a couple of feet from the two fighters. The video ended with a few more punches landed by the bigger fighter, as both got back to their feet.

The parade also featured Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who received boos from the Astros fans and a beer can thrown at him as he stood on one of the championship parade vehicles.

Watch and listen above.

