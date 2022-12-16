WATCH: Tyreek Hill Shocks Shannon Sharpe Explaining Why He Drives A Minivan After Signing a $120 Million Contract

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill told Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe that he drives a minivan to the Dolphins’ facilities for practice.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins from the Kansas City Chiefs in March. The Dolphins gave the Chiefs five draft picks and immediately gave Hill a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million and $72.2 million guaranteed.

Hill was on Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast Wednesday, and Sharpe asked what he decided to buy after he received his $120 million contract.

“What’s the first thing Tyreek went and got?” Sharpe questioned.

“I’m not too much of a crazy spender,” Hill answered. “We bought a nice size estate down in Miami. I spent a pretty penny on that.”

Sharpe was curious if Hill bought an exotic car, to which Hill admitted he did.

“I mean, I bought my car later down the road,” Hill added. “I bought a 720 McLaren.”

Sharpe was impressed with the car Hill bought since 720 McLaren can start at $300,000, according to Car and Driver. Hill admitted his everyday car was also unique: a minivan.

“I’m a simple guy,” Hill continued. “I drive a minivan to work every day. Yeah, seriously, I drive a minivan to work every day.”

Sharpe was shocked that Hill would drive a minivan to work after he signed a massive contract extension.

“Tell me it’s a sprinter,” Sharpe added.

“Nah, it’s a minivan,” Hill replied. “It’s a Dodge Caravan.”

The Club Shay Shay host seemed embarrassed for Hill and decided to poke fun at him for his taste in cars.

“Police, if y’all see this man in his minivan, pull him over,” Sharpe said with a laugh.

“Windows tinted, everything,” Hill continued with a smile.

Sharpe continued to ridicule Hill for his decision to drive a minivan.

“Come on, ‘Reek,” Sharpe added. “I understand you try to lay low-key. You don’t want anybody to know that’s Tyreek up in there.”

“You gotta lay low,” Hill concluded.

