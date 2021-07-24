WATCH: U.S. Olympic Swim Team Chants Adoringly for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was greeted with adoring chants from the U.S. Olympic Swim Team Saturday as she watched the current 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dr. Biden headed the United States delegation to the Tokyo Olympic Games, a duty that President Joe Biden joked about during his Friday night stump speech for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

“Speaking of First Ladies, I’m Jill’s husband,” Biden said. ” Jill wanted to be here tonight. But if you turn on your — if you turn on the Olympics and watch Team USA, you’ll see Jill Biden standing there, cheering with them. ”

“The Japanese Prime Minister, who was — I invited him to be the first person to come to the White House — head of state — he made it real clear: He didn’t want me, he wanted her to go,” Biden said, drawing a laugh and adding “He is a man of incredible judgment.”

And while Team USA hasn’t been a smashing success thus far, the first lady was a hit with the athletes, even drawing chants of “Dr. Biden!” from the swim team. Biden and others shared the moments via Twitter.

EARLIER: @FLOTUS hosts a softball watch party at the US Embassy #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/CEi77FgXTq — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2021

Dr. Jill Biden’s gonna have to attend every single #USWNT match going forward. You’re the good luck charm, Jill! Sorry we don’t make the rules. 🍀#USAvsNZL pic.twitter.com/tgzwqQBojx — The Cooligans (@SoccerCooligans) July 24, 2021

#OlimpicosTelemundo Jill Biden, la esposa del Presidente de Estados Unidos, apoyando a @USWNT pic.twitter.com/S1rqT1FnWs — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 24, 2021

Jill Biden strolling into the 3×3 Olympic arena in Tokyo for Team USA’s game against France. pic.twitter.com/MbR3UCTvet — Roman Stubbs (@romanstubbs) July 24, 2021

Watch above via Jill Biden and The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com