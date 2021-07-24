WATCH: U.S. Olympic Swim Team Chants Adoringly for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

By Tommy Christopher
Jul 24th, 2021, 2:05 pm
 

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was greeted with adoring chants from the U.S. Olympic Swim Team Saturday as she watched the current 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Dr. Biden headed the United States delegation to the Tokyo Olympic Games, a duty that President Joe Biden joked about during his Friday night stump speech for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

“Speaking of First Ladies, I’m Jill’s husband,” Biden said. ” Jill wanted to be here tonight.  But if you turn on your — if you turn on the Olympics and watch Team USA, you’ll see Jill Biden standing there, cheering with them. ”

“The Japanese Prime Minister, who was — I invited him to be the first person to come to the White House — head of state — he made it real clear: He didn’t want me, he wanted her to go,” Biden said, drawing a laugh and adding “He is a man of incredible judgment.”

And while Team USA hasn’t been a smashing success thus far, the first lady was a hit with the athletes, even drawing chants of “Dr. Biden!” from the swim team. Biden and others shared the moments via Twitter.

