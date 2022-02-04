WATCH: UCLA Men’s Basketball Player Arrested in the Locker Room After Allegedly Spitting on a Fan

Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman forward for UCLA’s men’s basketball team, watched the Bruins lose from the bench and was later arrested in the locker room.

After the Bruins’ 76-66 loss to one of their Pac-12 rivals the Arizona Wildcats Thursday night, Etienne allegedly spit into the crowd while exiting the court. Video of the incident shows Etienne begin to exchange words with a group of Arizona fans who were gathered near the tunnel of McKale Memorial Center.

Etienne then appeared to reprehensibly spit in their direction multiple times. The freshman forward, who is out with a season-ending knee injury, was quickly grabbed by security and ushered away from the scene.

BREAKING: UCLA forward Mac Etienne spit on fans in Zona Zoo. Classless. @UCLABarstool pic.twitter.com/YbpNVceuD3 — Barstool Arizona (#7) (@UofABarstool) February 4, 2022

Etienne returned to the locker room without being placed in handcuffs. But according to ESPN, public information officer for University of Arizona police, Sgt. Sean Shields said Etienne was informed in the locker room that he was being arrested and issued a citation for assault with “the intent to injure, provoke or insult.”

A full report is expected to be released later on Friday. UCLA released a statement to acknowledge the issue Thursday night.

“UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship,” the University said. “We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight’s men’s basketball game, and the matter is under review.”

