WATCH: UFC Star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Wages Threat Against Jake Paul If He Shows Up At UFC 282

UFC lightweight fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett threatened to slap Youtube turned boxing star Jake Paul if he showed up to UFC 282 on Saturday.

Paul recently tried to get Pimblett to compete against him in a sparring event. When two opponents spar, they do not land heavy punches or kicks on one another because it’s only supposed to be a practice between the fighters.

The YouTuber tried to wave one million dollars in Pimblett’s face to get him to agree to a competition. Pimblett responded to Paul’s request and agreed to spar with him, but the timing did not match up because Pimblett had to prepare for his fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Saturday.

The bet Paul wanted to make was if Pimblett won, Paul would give him one million dollars, and if Paul won, Pimblett would have to leave the UFC to join the United Fighters Association.

UFC commentator and fighter Daniel Cormier sat down with “The Baddy” on Cormier’s Youtube channel, Daniel Cormier TV, on Thursday ahead of his fight against Gordon, and the Paul situation was brought up.

“And then the whole Jake Paul thing, bro, this whole sparring thing,” an annoyed Cormier started. “How the hell do you win a sparring competition? And why would you not get paid your money right away? Tell him, fuck off unless he gives you a million dollars, ’cause what do you have to prove?”

Pimblett told Paul if he wanted to show up and spar, he could come to Las Vegas after Pimblett’s fight on Saturday night.

“I’m fighting Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and get some food in me, you’re more than welcome to come to P.I. (UFC’s Performance Institution) on Monday, and I’ll beat you up,” Pimblett added. “And he said, ‘oh, I got meetings with the WBA,’ something along them lines.”

“I’m not doing anything on his terms; it’s that simple,” Pimblett continued.

Cormier explained how he was annoyed Paul made comments at him during a UFC event, and he wanted to get up from the commentator’s chair and slap Paul. The Baddy felt the same way.

“You shoulda slapped him!” Pimblett told Cormier. “If he’s at the show on Saturday and I walk past him, I’ll just go –”

Pimblett stood up and clapped his hands together as if Paul’s face was between his hands.

“I was kind of afraid I might lose my job!” Cormier added.

“I can assault people, lad, and I’ll assault him,” Pimblett continued. “I’ll just slap him across the face, pimp slap him.”

Pimblett stood up again and used the back of his right hand to slap his left as if Paul’s face was between the two slaps.

