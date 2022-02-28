Emotional scenes unfolded at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Sunday evening as Ukraine international Roman Yaremchuk received the captain’s armband entering in the 71st minute, and also was showered love by a standing ovation from Benfica supporters.

There was no shortage of support outpouring for Ukrainian football players across the European leagues as their home country deals with a deadly invasion of Russian troops directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yaremchuk seemed surprised by getting the captain’s armband, but entered the match and took his position as striker. As the ovation continued, the once stoic player became overwhelmed and held back tears.

Watching the video above will make your spirit soar.

Watch above via Benfica.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com