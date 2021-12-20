WATCH: Unruly NFL Fan Gets Body Slammed in the End Zone During Jaguars Touchdown Score

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson made his way into the end zone at about the same time as an unruly fan did Sunday afternoon. Robinson scored six points and was relatively untouched, while the fan received a vicious hit to the turf.

As quarterback Trevor Lawrence took the snap, he had a wide-open Jaguars fan jumping around in the corner of the end zone, waving his arms and calling for the ball. Somehow, the fan remained undetected by security and referees as the ball was snapped and the play was completed. Once security realized the person wasn’t supposed to be there, he body slammed the fan after the touchdown was already scored.

The shoeless fan wearing a blonde wig was on the field well before the snap and fortunately seemed content with staying in the corner. But if Jacksonville opted for a pass instead of a run, the players and the fan could have been in some danger, making it more surprising that officials didn’t blow the play dead. According to the Associated Press, the Jaguars fan was arrested after being tackled by security.

It was Jacksonville’s first touchdown of the season under new interim head coach Darrell Bevell. Watching a fan hop around in the end zone during the score continued the oddity that is the Jaguars 2021 NFL season.

Bevell was announced as the Jaguars head coach last Thursday morning, after Urban Meyer was fired during his first season as the team’s head coach. Meyer’s shockingly brief NFL tenure was marred by self-inflicted scandals, the final straw coming after it was revealed he allegedly kicked a player in training camp.

Watch above via WJAX

