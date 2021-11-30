WATCH: UofL Cheerleaders Hoist Flailing Cop into the Stands to Stop Crowd Fight

As crowd fights become an all to common occurrence at major sporting events, the lengthy amount of time it takes for police or security to arrive on the scene is often curious.

But during Saturday’s rivalry game between the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats, one police officer highlighted the epic struggle that can occur when trying stop a crowd fight. The officer sees the fight, he desperately wants to break it up, he just can’t get over the necessary hump.

Video of the cop trying to climb the wall to break up the UK-UL fight in the stands pic.twitter.com/0iIPDwBwQU — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 29, 2021

Fans are trying to help, he attempted multiple routes over the wall, it just wasn’t working. Although he didn’t display the pinnacle of fitness, credit the police officer for remaining in persistent pursuit.

The officer held out just long enough for his heroes to arrive, as three members of the University of Louisville cheerleading squad ran over to hoist the cop over the wall with perfect form.

Once in the stands, the officer was ready for business, looking around for the perpetrators. His heroes, meanwhile, gave a clap and a celebratory handwave before returning to the sideline. For much of the Louisville crowd, it was perhaps the most exciting moment of the game as the Cardinals fell to Kentucky 52-21.

