Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush received quite a surprise during the team’s game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Bush was visibly confused and stunned as the rest of the Jazz dancers changed up the routine without any warning, also switching up the song choice to Bruno Mars’ 2011 hit “Marry You.”

As Bush looked around, trying to match the moves of her fellow dancers, she eventually realized what was going on when the lyric “Hey baby, I think I wanna marry you,” played.

Bush’s soon-to-be fiancé, whose name is Brandon, then walked onto the court, pulling out a little black jewelry box from his jacket pocket.

Brandon proceeded to get down on one knee at halfcourt, showing Bush the ring.

After calming herself down a bit, the Jazz dancer enthusiastically accepted the marriage proposal, prompting Brandon to slip the ring on her finger.

The Utah Jazz dancers later congratulated the happy couple on their Instagram page, writing, “What a night! Congratulations Danielle and Brandon! We loved sharing this moment with you.”

Jazz producer and Senior Director of Entertainment Payden Adams celebrated the moment in a social media post, writing, “She had no idea what was coming!!! The proposal at our game tonight reminds me why I do what I do – Def one of my favs so far. Spread love and joy people.”

According to a post on Bush’s Instagram page, she and Brandon had been together for just over two years before he proposed on Monday night. Here’s to many more!

